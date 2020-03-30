Data of daily wagers being collected to help them in lockdown: Lehri

Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labour and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri on Monday said that during the lockdown, data of daily wagers and poor people was being collected in all the districts of the province for ensuring financial support of them because government was well aware of their problems

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Adviser to Chief Minister Balochistan for Labour and Manpower Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri on Monday said that during the lockdown, data of daily wagers and poor people was being collected in all the districts of the province for ensuring financial support of them because government was well aware of their problems.

Talking to APP here, he said precautionary measures including lockdown against the coronavirus would be difficult time for the but it was essential to prevent them from the spread of this deadly outbreak in province.

Haji Mohammad Khan Lehri said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Jam Kamal Khan has directed the economists and the concerned departments to make effective plans for the support the poor and the working class during this difficult time and much work has been done on this direction.

He said that the provincial government was determined to make this difficult time of lockdown as easy as possible by providing relief to the people and there was no room for politics in the current situation, saying that in this difficult situation, whoever would present himself for the service of the public, we would appreciate them.

However, by witnessing the pandemic in developed countries such as China, Europe and the United States proved that the prevention of this outbreak depended on the public who could limit their temporary termination of social links to cope coronavirus.

He denied that the form given on social media by Labour Department for financial support was not correct, saying that the provincial government had formulated a comprehensive policy in this regard and its official announcement would be made very soon.

The Adviser to CM for Labour & Manpower appealed to the people to give priority to living in their homes with the help of government initiatives and strategies to tackle the coronavirus outbreak soon in the province.