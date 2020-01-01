UrduPoint.com
Data Of Employees Being Made Digital: Chairman EOBI

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st January 2020 | 08:18 PM

Chairman Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Azhar Hameed has said that the registration of employees and disbursement data is being made digital so that transparency is maintained

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) Azhar Hameed has said that the registration of employees and disbursement data is being made digital so that transparency is maintained.

He expressed these views while addressing the business community at Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Wednesday.

Azhar Hameed said that no business center or organization would be harassed by the EOBI in the name of audit or registration of employees. "Employer can send their complaint directly to them, which will take immediate action, "he added.

He informed that during the FY 2018-19, EOBI has disbursed pensions worth Rs 33 billion. "The first ever 'Pension Day' ceremony was organized to recognize the contributions made by the private sector in ensuring Employees Old-Age benefits including pensions and grants paid to those working in the private sector," he added.

The Chairman said that reforms were being made to improve the performance of the institute and ensure transparency. "Another project is underway, in which employees will also be able to get discounts from different hospitals, utility stores, etc, he informed.

Hameed said that the investment made by the EOBI in various sectors of the pension fund is quite safe and secure.

President RCCI Saboor Malik in his remarks, said that the recent rise in pensions was a welcome sign, adding the Chamber will play a vital role in the EOBI awareness drives.

