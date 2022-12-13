Data of moving children essential for vaccinating anti-Polio drops: Khizar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of the Anti-Polio programme Punjab Khizar Iqbal on Tuesday underlined the need for giving special attention to Afghan refugees' kids and those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said Rawalpindi was home to a vigorous population inhabited by people from all corners of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khizar directed the officials to register the data of the moving population which could help in facing the challenge of unvaccinated children.

He also directed to depute anti-polio teams which are learned enough in understanding the language of the area.

Infants traveling inter-cities or provinces should also be vaccinated against polio so that the polio virus does not transmit during the journey, he added.

Iqbal said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

The deputy commissioner, additional commissioner and officials of the health authority were also present.