UrduPoint.com

Data Of Moving Children Essential For Vaccinating Anti-Polio Drops: Khizar

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Data of moving children essential for vaccinating anti-Polio drops: Khizar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Head of the Anti-Polio programme Punjab Khizar Iqbal on Tuesday underlined the need for giving special attention to Afghan refugees' kids and those coming from outside districts and still deprived of regular polio immunization vaccines.

Presiding over the performance review meeting, he said Rawalpindi was home to a vigorous population inhabited by people from all corners of Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Khizar directed the officials to register the data of the moving population which could help in facing the challenge of unvaccinated children.

He also directed to depute anti-polio teams which are learned enough in understanding the language of the area.

Infants traveling inter-cities or provinces should also be vaccinated against polio so that the polio virus does not transmit during the journey, he added.

Iqbal said the crippling disease was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

The deputy commissioner, additional commissioner and officials of the health authority were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Polio Punjab Rawalpindi All From Refugee

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' ratin ..

Rawalpindi pitch gets second 'below average' rating of 2022

29 minutes ago
 Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakist ..

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon to arrive in Pakistan tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple even ..

Malala who lands in Lahore to attend multiple events

2 hours ago
 Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climat ..

Govt highlights Pakistan’s case regarding climate change impacts at Int’l le ..

3 hours ago
 FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

FM to embark on week-long visit to US on Wednesday

4 hours ago
 PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through ..

PKR 221 Million Disbursed to PESSI Workers through PITB Developed Cash Benefit A ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.