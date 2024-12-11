Data Of Teachers Want To Retire Sought
Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 05:40 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) school education Department has sought data from district eduction authorities
about how many teachers want to get retirement voluntarily or how many teachers
aged 50 and 55 want to get retirement.
School Education Department sources told APP on Wednesday the department
that data of teachers who have completed 25 years of service had also been provided.
The School Education Department has also sought data from all schools immediately.
Date of birth, posting, designation and educational qualification of teachers who
want to retire have also been sought.
The School Education Department has 12,000 matriculation pass and more than
8,000 FA pass old teachers, sources informed.
