Data of teachers want to retire sought

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) school education Department has sought data from district eduction authorities

about how many teachers want to get retirement voluntarily or how many teachers

aged 50 and 55 want to get retirement.

School Education Department sources told APP on Wednesday the department

that data of teachers who have completed 25 years of service had also been provided.

The School Education Department has also sought data from all schools immediately.

Date of birth, posting, designation and educational qualification of teachers who

want to retire have also been sought.

The School Education Department has 12,000 matriculation pass and more than

8,000 FA pass old teachers, sources informed.