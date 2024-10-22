Open Menu

Data Quality Assessment Completed In District Battagram

Umer Jamshaid Published October 22, 2024 | 08:55 PM

Data quality assessment completed in District Battagram

The data quality assessment process in District Battagram has been successfully completed, following directives from the Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

BATTAGRAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) The data quality assessment process in District Battagram has been successfully completed, following directives from the Emergency Operations Center Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This was disclosed in a briefing report which was presented to Deputy Commissioner Asif Ali Khan, with a detailed presentation by monitoring team members Qaiser Ahmad and Obaid, outlining the challenges faced in the field.

The meeting was attended by the district health team, EPI coordinator Dr Ghulam Ishaq, PI focal person Mr Fasihullah, and DSO Dr Ayesha Feroz.

Deputy Commissioner Khan instructed the health team to ensure that all union council-level teams perform their duties effectively and share accurate data with the district, including NA records, same-day coverage, zero-dose vaccinations, and refill coverage.

The DC underscored the importance of accurate and timely data for the success of public health projects, calling for enhanced performance from the teams to achieve this objective.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Share

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

27 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

12 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

27 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

27 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

12 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

58 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

58 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

58 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

58 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

33 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan