Data Regarding Big Gov't Houses To Be Presented In Cabinet Meeting: Federal Minister For Law And Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2023 | 10:02 PM

Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the data of two kanal and above government-owned houses would be presented in the cabinet meeting in a few days

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar on Tuesday said that the data of two kanal and above government-owned houses would be presented in the cabinet meeting in a few days.

He said that the Secretary of the Ministry of Housing and Works will coordinate with NADRA to prepare a database of such houses.

The meeting regarding the identification of state-owned residences of two kanals and above was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister of Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazir Tarar. The meeting also reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting.

Azam Nazeer said that in the previous meeting of the committee, on the instructions of the Prime Minister, details were sought from various ministries to identify government residences having covered and occupied area of two kanal or more.

He said that Ministry of Housing, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Communications, Ministry of Railways and CDA have submitted details in this regard.

According to the details, at present, the Ministry of Housing has 194 houses, Ministry of Telecommunication two, CDAs five and the Ministry of Railways has 438 houses of more than two kanals.

He said that such measures are being taken to avoid the waste of government resources. During the meeting, he also gave instructions to other ministries to provide details soon Representatives of the Ministry of Housing and Works, Law and Justice, Communications, Pakistan Railways, Ministry of Interior, Civil Aviation and CDA participated in the meeting.

Minister of Law and Justice directed Civil Aviation to also provide details of airports and airstrips which are not in use.

The data of government-owned buildings will be presented in the cabinet meeting in a few days.

