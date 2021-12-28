Data services restored in District Kurram

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :In pursuance of the government's vision of providing internet services across the country, after reviewing the security situation by concerned forums, data services have been restored in District Kurram.

It is pertinent to mention that data services have been restored in six out of seven districts of Erstwhile FATA, said a news release issued by the IT ministry here on Tuesday.

It may be further added the restoration of data services will help residents to fulfill their educational, health, commerce, and communication needs.