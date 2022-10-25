UrduPoint.com

Date Extended For Admissions In Inter Part-I

Sumaira FH Published October 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Faisalabad education board extended the date for admissions in intermediate part-I (class-XI) for the year 2022-24.

Admission without late fee will be made by October 31 and with late fee by November 15,said a BISE spokesperson Sajid Naqvi said here Tuesday.

He said that a decision was taken in the meeting of Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen in order to facilitate the students.

He said that students would have to provide original computerized fee challan form besides data entry records.'No admission will be granted after November 15', he warned.

