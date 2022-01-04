Date extended for registration of Punjab Talent Hunt Program

The date for registration to take part in Punjab Talent Hunt Program competitions has been extended till Jan 18

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :The date for registration to take part in Punjab Talent Hunt Program competitions has been extended till Jan 18.

Earlier, the last date for the registration was Dec 31. The artists belonging to Rawalpindi Division can contact Deputy Director Punjab Arts Council Rawalpindi, Sajjad Ahmed on 0333-4737910 and 051-9292105 to get the registration form of Punjab Talent Hunt Program.