Date Extended For Talent Hunt Programme Application Submission

Published January 08, 2022

Date extended for Talent Hunt Programme application submission

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :The last date for submission of registration forms for Punjab Talent Hunt Programme 2021-22 has been extended to January 17, 2022.

This was disclosed by Assistant Commissioner (Coordination) and Focal Person Muhammad Akram Bhatti during a meeting here on Saturday.

He said that under the Punjab Council of Arts Gujranwala division, candidates from 16 to 40 years of age could participate in music, fine arts (painting), crafts, literature (creative writing) and theater/drama competitions.

Online registration was also possible, he added.

The Assistant Commissioner said that prizes and certificates would be awarded to the first place winners in all three categories and only the first three position winners would be eligible to compete in the divisional level Gujranwala.

Winning artists of each level in the division would be able to participate in the provincial levelcompetitions, he added.

