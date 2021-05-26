UrduPoint.com
Date For Annual Seerah, Naat Book Competition Entries Extended

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th May 2021 | 10:01 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2021 ) :Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has extended the last date of sending entries to participate in the Annual Seerah, Naat Book Competition by 10 days, said ministry's spokesman.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has set June 4 due to COVID-19 situation and Eid Holidays. The prizes would be distributed among the winners of Seerah Conference on Rabi-ul-Awwal 12 to be held next year.

