Date for filing nomination papers for LG polls in Balochistan extended

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced to extend the date for filing of nomination papers for Local Government elections in Balochistan.

"The willing contestants could file nomination papers till 21 April, 2022," said Gaus Bakhsh, Spokesman Election Commission Balochistan chapter.

As per the ECP schedule, earlier the contestants were to file nomination papers from 15 April to 18 April.

Polling for the Local Government polls would be held on 29 May, 2022 in 32 districts of Balochistan with the exception of Quetta and Lasbella.