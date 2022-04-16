UrduPoint.com

Date For Filing Nomination Papers For LG Polls In Balochistan Extended

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 16, 2022 | 05:13 PM

Date for filing nomination papers for LG polls in Balochistan extended

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced to extend the date for filing of nomination papers for Local Government elections in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2022 ) :The Election Commission of Pakistan on Saturday announced to extend the date for filing of nomination papers for Local Government elections in Balochistan.

"The willing contestants could file nomination papers till 21 April, 2022," said Gaus Bakhsh, Spokesman Election Commission Balochistan chapter.

As per the ECP schedule, earlier the contestants were to file nomination papers from 15 April to 18 April.

Polling for the Local Government polls would be held on 29 May, 2022 in 32 districts of Balochistan with the exception of Quetta and Lasbella.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Quetta Election Commission Of Pakistan April May From Government Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran K ..

Jemima Khan says she has no influence over Imran Khan

12 minutes ago
 Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

Shanghai crude oil futures close higher

6 minutes ago
 Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arri ..

Germany Reports 70% Drop in Ukrainian Refugee Arrivals by Train

6 minutes ago
 Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of ..

Russia's Internet Watchdog Blocks Fake Website of United Russia Faction - Party

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to further diversify bilateral ties in all spheres

27 minutes ago
 AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA se ..

AJK Supreme Court orders for summoning fresh LA session for new PM election

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.