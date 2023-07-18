Date for vote registration extends to July 20

DG Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2023 ) :District Election Commissioner (DEC) Imtiaz Ahmad on Tuesday said that the date for registration of vote, shifting and correction was extended up to July 20.

Talking to APP, Imtiaz Ahmad asked people to send SMS of their ID card number at 8300 to get any information about their votes.

Verification of the vote registration could be made either through a permanent or temporary address present on the ID card, he said. Anybody could get any sort of vote correction by downloading a form from the website www.ecp.gov.pk, he maintained.

Moreover, these forms could be taken from the local DEC office to meet the said purpose, concluded he.