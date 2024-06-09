Date Leaf Cots: A tradition supporting skillful rural women in south Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) In the culturally rich region of South Punjab, the age-old tradition of weaving cots and making carpets from date tree leaves remains popular in rural areas.

This craft, predominantly practiced by women, not only playing vital role in economic well-being of the crafts-women-ship but also demonstrating the region's unique heritage and the economic importance of women's handicrafts.

Date trees, abundant in this region, provide more than just fruit. Their leaves are collected and processed, thus become the raw material for a range of handmade products.

In the small villages scattered across South Punjab, women have honed the craft of weaving these leaves into intricate patterns, creating durable and aesthetically pleasing carpets. This skill, often passed down through generations, has become a vital source of income for many families.

Women like Sughra Mai and Rafeeqa Bibi from Rajanpur exemplify this tradition. With skillful hands and creative minds, they turn date tree leaves into carpets that are both practical and artistic.

Sughra Mai shares, "We usually prepare these carpets in the winter months when the farming activities slow down.

By summer, we have a collection ready to sell. "These carpets find their way to local markets, where these are highly sought after during the hotter months. The natural properties of date leaves make these carpets cool and comfortable, a perfect match for the region's climate.

The charpoy, a small, woven bed, is another staple crafted from date tree leaves. This traditional piece of furniture is abundant in rural Punjab, found in almost every household.

The charpoy is a symbol of rural hospitality and a centerpiece of outdoor living spaces.

Villagers place these cots under the shade of large trees, creating a cool, restful spot to escape the scorching sun waves.

In the evenings, these shaded spaces become gathering spots where families and neighbors relax and share stories.

“The utility of the charpoy extends beyond homes. Along highways and rural roads, "Dhaba" hotels offer weary travelers a place to rest” said Kamran Seyal, a local citizen.

These roadside eateries are characterized by rows of charpoys woven with date tree leaves, providing a comfortable place for patrons to enjoy a meal and a brief respite. The durable and cost-effective nature of these cots makes them an ideal choice for such establishments, he added.

The economic impact of this craft is profound. Women who weave carpets and charpoys contribute significantly to their household incomes, providing financial stability and enhancing their social standing within the community.

Rafeeqa Bibi stated, "the money we earn from selling these handmade products helps us support our families, especially during tough times."

This craft not only supports livelihoods but also preserves cultural heritage. The intricate designs and techniques used in weaving are deeply rooted in the region's history. Each piece tells a story of tradition, resilience, and the harmonious relationship between people and their environment.

Despite the rise of modern, mass-produced goods, the demand for handmade date leaf products remains strong, said Malik Arif, an other citizen from Nawabpur village.

Their affordability, combined with the unique touch of craftsmanship, makes these a preferred choice among both rural and urban consumers.

As more villagers move to urban areas seeking better opportunities, they bring with them their weaving skills, spreading the tradition and finding new markets for their products.