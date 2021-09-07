UrduPoint.com

Date Of Meeting Between Afghanistan-Neighboring Countries Not Set - Pakistani Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th September 2021 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The date and place of a meeting between Afghanistan's neighboring countries are not yet determined, Pakistani Ambassador to Russia Shafqat Ali Khan told Sputnik.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has suggested holding such a meeting between foreign ministers of regional countries to discuss Afghanistan in the aftermath of the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist group) taking over Kabul.

"There has been discussion [on holding a meeting of Afghanistan's neighboring countries] going on, but there is nothing concrete yet as such in terms of who will be the participants, when it will take [place], whether the place is confirmed.

I don't have any information to share on that. But what I can tell you is there are some ideas about that. No concrete details yet," Khan said.

The diplomat also mentioned that the Extended Troika, which includes Russia, China, the United States, and Pakistan, is "the most important forum" when it comes to discussing Afghanistan-related issues.

"That is the fundamental forum, which is Pakistan, Russia, China and the United States. That remains the key part of everything. And then, of course, we also have the Moscow format, which is more expanded, more countries involved. And then, of course, there is the Shanghai Cooperation Organization [that] also has been involved here," Khan said.

