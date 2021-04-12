Date sheet for SSC, HSSC exams to be made soon

New date sheet for Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be formulated in a meeting of controllers of examinations at FBISE on April 13

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2021 ) :New date sheet for Secondary School Certificate and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be formulated in a meeting of controllers of examinations at FBISE on April 13.

Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE), Chairman Prof Main Muhammad Nawaz and Controller Examination Prof Ismail Taga said this at a joint news briefing at committee room here on Monday.

Mr Taga stated that he will attend the meeting with other controllers at board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Faisalabad tomorrow after Punjab government decision revising the date sheet in wake of COVID-19 situation.

He informed that SSC exams would commence from May 25 and HSSC from July 3 adding that the date sheet would be made accordingly.

About exams preparations, the Controller of Examination informed that as many as 361 centres have been designated under BISE adding that another ten centres might be increased if need arises.

Sharing breakdown, he said that 44 centres in Lohdhran, 84 in Vehari, 90 in Khanewal, and 143 centres in Multan have been made for the examinations.

Coronavirus SOPs would be ensured for the candidates and supervisory staff and Resident Inspector (RI), who is the headmaster or principal of the school where exams are conducted, will be responsible for it.

Exactly 2200 people have been engaged for the supervisory staff so far, he said.

To a question, Chairman BISE Main Nawaz informed that arrangements of chairs for left hand candidate would be ensured adding that BISE always takes care of all candidates.

Replying another question, he urged upon parents and students to contact facilitation centre wherein 21 services were being extended through one window operation.

He said if the issue is not resolved there, then they should approach relevant branch.