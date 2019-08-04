Date to avail 10% concession on token tax extended

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2019 ) :The Excise and Taxation Department has extended the date to avail 10 percent concession rate of token tax announced by the Motor Branch of the E&T to Aug 31.

According to Assistant Excise and Taxation Officer (AETO) Rawalpindi, Sohail Shahzad, the Motor Branch had announced 10 percent concession on token tax till July 31 which has been extended to Aug 31 to facilitate the citizens.

He said, after Aug 31, the vehicles caught without token tax would be impounded and fine would also be imposed particularly on commercial vehicles.

Special counters had been established for collection of vehicles token tax, he said and urged the citizens to avail the opportunity and pay token tax before expiry of the deadline.

He informed that E&T, Motor Branch Rawalpindi has collected over Rs 26 million additional revenue in July as compared to the same period of the last year.

Sohail Shahzad said, the E&T Rawalpindi on the directives of Director Rawalpindi Division Chaudhary Sohail Arshad made earnest efforts to achieve the revenue target.

He said, due to hectic efforts of MRA-I Malik Amjid Awan and MRA-II, Sohail Sabir, the Motor Branch managed to collect over Rs 150 million during July, this year whilethe branch generated Rs 124 million in July 2018.

He said, the branch had accelerated their ongoing campaign against tax defaulters.