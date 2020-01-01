Date to file professional tax extended up to Jan 31

Secretary Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Shaikh has said that Sindh Excise Department has extended the date for filing the professional tax and now the tax can be deposited by January 31, 2020

He said this while presiding over a meeting held here in his office on Wednesday.

The extension has been given to facilitate the professional taxpayers on the directives of Sindh Minister for Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control and Parliamentary Affairs, Mukesh Kumar Chawla.

He said that taxpayers for any information or complaint can contact on these numbers: Karachi 021-32710072, Hyderabad 022-9200148, Sukkur 071-9310202, Larkana 074-9410751, Mirpurkhas 0233-9290211 and Shaheed Benazirabad 0244-9370170 may be contacted.