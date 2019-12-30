Date to file Property Tax extended by Jan 31

UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 43 seconds ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 07:38 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :Sindh Excise and Taxation and Narcotics Control Department has extended the date for filing of Property Tax from December 31, 2019 to January 31 2020.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Sindh Secretary Excise & Narcotics Control Abdul Haleem Sheikh, said a statement.

After the due date January 31, 2020, strict action will be taken against the tax defaulters.

Director General Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui and other officers attended the meeting.

Shoaib Siddiqui briefed the meeting that on failure an additional 10 per cent penalty would be charged.

Haleem Sheikh has advised the taxpayers to pay the taxesbefore the expiry of the due date.

