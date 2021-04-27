Dates business shines in KP despite high prices

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The business of imported and locally produced dates (Kajoor) have shined during the holy month of Ramazan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the commodity become the most preferable choice of fasting people during Iftar.

Owing to its delicious taste, quality and numerous health and nutrition benefits, dates is a part of almost every "Dastarkhwan" and a prime choice of Rozadars during Iftari.

In Peshawar, all the fruits markets including Gul Bhar, Firdus, Hasthnagri, Chamkani, Faqirabad, Boards, Tehkal, Cantonment, Pishtakhara, Kohat, Dalazak Roads etc are flooded with different varieties of dates these days, attracting buyers despite it's high prices.

In local markets, Muzafati date is being sold at Rs340-360 per kilogram this year compared to RsRs320-340 last year.

Similarly, Iranian dates are being sold at Rs220-240 this year as against Rs180-200 per kg last year and its price is quite high this year that needed to be checked.

Dhaki DI Khan's dates are also almost out of reach of poor people as it is being sold at Rs360-380 this year against Rs320-340 last year.

"I came from Wapda Town Nowshera to buy Dhaki dates in Peshawar's markets due to its better taste and numerous nutrition's health benefits. Its price is quite high in local markets and needed to be checked by the districts administration," Qaiser Khan, a retired government employee told APP.

He said that his family has requested for five kilograms' dates but I purchased only two kilograms because of its high prices even in Peshawar.

He said it was the responsibility of district administration to control prices of daily use items including dates in Peshawar markets and urged DCs to activate his staff to control price hike during Ramadan.

"Is this not the responsibility of Food Department, DCs and Magistrates to control prices of daily use items especially dates in Peshawar which seemed they failed to do so,' he questioned.

Senior medical and children specialist, Dr Riaz Khan told APP that dates were very important food item and recommended people to commence Iftar by eating at least 3 to 5 dates because it provides the body with necessary sugar, which are helping in restoration of blood sugar level after fasting all the day.

One of the most common reasons for headaches or dizziness during Ramzan is low blood sugar that is why eating dates is very beneficial at the start of Iftar to maintain sugar level, Dr Riaz informed.

He said it is easy to digest so they don't exhaust the fasting person stomach, adding research studies proved that having dates after fasting has got great benefits for nutrition and health of people.

It decreased great hunger feeling of fasting person and people doesn't rush into excessive food eating, which causes digestion disorders.

Dr Raiz said dates prepare person's stomach to receive food after being inactive throughout the day by activating the release of digestive secretions and juices besides very rich with sugary energy.

He said scientific studies showed that eating dates were extremely beneficial for pregnant women and lactating mothers as it contain certain stimulants, which assist in strengthening of muscles of the womb that can lead to an easier delivery and good health of newborns.

Dr Riaz said sugar content of dates was about 80% making it an ideal high energy food for lactating mothers, adding it contain about seven vitamins and eleven minerals with are very beneficial for pregnant women and breast feeding mothers.

He said people, who consumed more dates during Iftari, will help minimize risks of heart attack, respiratory disorders, cancers, anemia, allergies, and constipation Dr Riaz advised breast feeding mothers to consumes maximum dates for better nourishment of their children.

He recommended inclusion of dates in routine dietary programs after Ramzan for a healthy life.