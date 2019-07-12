Dates exporters of Pakistan participate in World Palm Dates Expo in Istanbul

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of leading dates exporters from Pakistan is participating in the World Palm Dates Expo being held in Istanbul July 11-14.

More than 2,000 buyers from Turkey, the middle East, the Balkans and Europe, and a number of companies and factories involved in the trade and processing of dates, food and beverages are attending the event.

According to a message reaching here Friday from Istanbul, exhibitors and delegates from 14 leading dates producing countries are showcasing their products. Pakistan delegation has so far met a number of buyers and importers from Turkey and neighbouring countries. This includes Turkish Frozen Foods Inc., Nak Dis Ticaret Ltd.,Hurmaciniz.com, Hurma Ticaret A.S. and Almustashar Group, etc.

"The Turkish importers have expressed keen interest in Pakistani dates which can be exported at the most economical prices," said Bilal Pasha, Pakistan's Consul General in Istanbul during his interaction with guests at Pakistan stalls.

He said the trade visitors appreciated the quality of Pakistani dates and invited the Pakistani delegation to visit their units at the Fruits & Vegetables Market.After meeting potential importers and buyers in Istanbul and visiting the dates handling facilities in Turkey, the delegation will visit Konya, another hub of Turkish fruits and vegetable trade.Pakistan Horticutlure Development and Export Company of the Ministry of Commerce organized the visit of Pakistan delegation as part of the market diversification efforts for Pakistani dates.

Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul has made special arrangements for the business to Business meetings both at the exhibition venue as well as organized visits to the premises of importers, wholesalers, retail chain outlets and fruits and vegetables market.