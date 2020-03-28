UrduPoint.com
Dates Of Offices Closure Extended; Shops Closed Up To April 7, Institutes Till May 31

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 06:13 PM

Dates of offices closure extended; shops closed up to April 7, institutes till May 31

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has extended the dates of closure in connection to control the spread of coronavirus, said a notification of KP Relief Rehabilitation and Settlement Department issued on Saturday

The decision has been taken by the KP Provincial Cabinet in its meeting held the other day. The meeting has approved that all educational institutions (public and private) shall remain closed while all kinds of examinations and assessments in schools shall be postponed till May 31. The closure of institutes shall be treated as advance summer vacation.

Non-essential staff within the department shall not attend the office till April 15 and all officials' gatherings including seminars, sports events, cultural events and entry of visitors to jails stands banned till April 30 to avoid the spread of infection in confined places.

The closures of shops extended up to April 7 except the grocery, medicine and essential items shops shall remain open 24/7. All restaurants, eateries, fast food joints shall remain closed till April 10 while home delivery shall be allowed to these establishments as well as pharmacies.

Similarly, all tourists' spots already vacated while aside rivers and other spots stand closed till April 30. However, barbers and beauty parlors would also remain closed till April 7.

The closure shall not be applicable to pharmacies, grocery stores, karyana shops, bakeries, atta chakkies, tandoors, milk shops, auto workshops and pertrol pumps, chicken and meat shops, fruit and vegetable shops and all kinds of mandis including grain, fruit and vegetables.

The agriculture inputs providers such as seed fertilizers and pesticide dealers, all franchises of cellular service providers and all banks shall continue to implement the protocols for their operations.

Construction activities, home delivery of medicines and food, money transfer facilities and immediate cargos have also given consent to continue its work under protocols set by KP Relief Department, the notification concluded.

