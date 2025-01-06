Daudpota Library, a threshold for CSS qualifiers from Sindh

The Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library serves as a starting point for many CSS qualifiers from Sindh each year.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Library serves as a starting point for many CSS qualifiers from Sindh each year.

According to a report, the Shamsul Ulema Daudpota Public Library was established in October 1961.

Initially located in a section of NJV High school, Karachi, it later moved to Hyderabad's Muslim College after a year. In 1965, upon completion of a new building, the library was relocated to its current site, which is now part of the Sindh Provincial Museum.

In July 1971, the heirs of Dr. Umer Bin Muhammad Daudpoto, a renowned scholar and educationist, donated his personal book collection to the library, leading to its renaming in his honor.

Since the establishment of the Sindh Culture Department in 1986, the library has been under its management.It remains open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m., welcoming two to three hundred visitors daily and offering essential facilities.

As the third-largest public library in Sindh, it houses a diverse collection of nearly 100,000 books primarily in Sindhi, urdu, English, with some in Arabic and Persian, including a substantial children's section.