UrduPoint.com

“Daughter Is The Most Beautiful Flower Of Your Garden,” Shahid Afridi Congratulates Shaheen And Ansha

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published February 04, 2023 | 06:02 PM

“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congratulates Shaheen and Ansha

The former Pakistan Captain who has received countless congratulation messages over marriage of his daughter has touched many hearts  by writing and sharing a beautiful note on the occasion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Saturday wrote a heart-touching note on the eve of his daughter Ansha’s marriage with star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi congratulated both Shaheen Shah Afridi and his daughter Ansha for starting the chapter of their new life together.

He wrote, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘,”.

He also received congratulation messages from President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and many other dignitaries and people from different walks of life.

On Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the elder daughter of Shaheen Shah Afridi, tied the knot in beautiful ceremony in Karachi.

The prominent personalities and cricket stars including Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and many others grace the occasion.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Shahbaz Sharif Shahid Afridi Prime Minister Twitter Marriage Sarfraz Ahmed Babar Azam Shadab Khan Afridi All From Love Arif Alvi

Recent Stories

PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

PTA blocks Wikipedia due to blasphemous content

17 minutes ago
 Imran Khan asks party leaders, workers to get read ..

Imran Khan asks party leaders, workers to get ready for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

1 hour ago
 PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tom ..

PM Shehbaz to address AJK Legislative Assembly tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 11th edition of Pink Car ..

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 11th edition of Pink Caravan Ride

2 hours ago
 Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentis ..

Dubai World Dental Meeting discusses latest dentistry trends

3 hours ago
 Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive ..

Fakhar, Haris and Sharjeel on making of aggressive openers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.