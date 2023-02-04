“Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden,” Shahid Afridi congratulates Shaheen and Ansha

(@Abdulla99267510)

The former Pakistan Captain who has received countless congratulation messages over marriage of his daughter has touched many hearts by writing and sharing a beautiful note on the occasion.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 4th, 2023) former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi on Saturday wrote a heart-touching note on the eve of his daughter Ansha’s marriage with star bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Taking to Twitter, Shahid Afridi congratulated both Shaheen Shah Afridi and his daughter Ansha for starting the chapter of their new life together.

He wrote, “Daughter is the most beautiful flower of your garden because they blossom with great blessing. A daughter is someone you laugh with, dream with, and love with all your heart. As parent, I gave my daughter in Nikkah to @iShaheenAfridi, congratulations to the two of them😘,”.

He also received congratulation messages from President Dr. Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and many other dignitaries and people from different walks of life.

On Friday, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Ansha Afridi, the elder daughter of Shaheen Shah Afridi, tied the knot in beautiful ceremony in Karachi.

The prominent personalities and cricket stars including Babar Azam, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan and many others grace the occasion.