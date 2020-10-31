UrduPoint.com
Daughter Of Dr Saman Laid To Rest In Tando Jahania

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 10:27 PM

The daughter of the British doctor of Pakistani origin who was killed along with her mother in Reedley, the UK, was laid to rest in Tando Jahania graveyard here on Saturday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :The daughter of the British doctor of Pakistani origin who was killed along with her mother in Reedley, the UK, was laid to rest in Tando Jahania graveyard here on Saturday.

According to the family sources, 14 years old daughter Vian Mangrio, was buried in the graveyard, a day after the burial of her mother Dr Saman Sacharvi, 49 years old.

The dead bodies of Dr Sacharvi, who worked at Lancashire and South Cumbria NHS Foundation Trust, and her daughter were found dead in their home in Reedley, near Burnley, on October 1.

The house was also allegedly set on fire by the assailants.

The British police were reportedly investigating the connection of 3 suspects with these murders.

However, the police were yet to reveal the cause of the murder, according to the family sources.

The officials of MUET and the faculty members besides the family members were present at the burial.

Dr Sacharvi was sister of Dr Taha Hussain, Pro Vice Chancellor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

