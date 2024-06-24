Daughter of Secretary Food succumbs to injuries

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The daughter of Secretary food, Zareef Maani who had sustained critical wounds in an accident in Malam Jabba the other day, breathed her last at hospital on Monday.

Police said Zareef Maani along with his family members were going to Malam Jabba when their vehicle met with an accident near the tourist resort.

As a result, Zareef Maani, his wife and children had sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital. At the hospital one of his daughters succumbed to her injuries.

The funeral prayer of the deceased girl was offered at Batkhela in Malakand district. Zareef Maani was earlier shifted to Peshawar for better medical facilities, police said.

APP/vak