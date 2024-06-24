Daughter Of Secretary Food Succumbs To Injuries
Faizan Hashmi Published June 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The daughter of Secretary food, Zareef Maani who had sustained critical wounds in an accident in Malam Jabba the other day, breathed her last at hospital on Monday.
Police said Zareef Maani along with his family members were going to Malam Jabba when their vehicle met with an accident near the tourist resort.
As a result, Zareef Maani, his wife and children had sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital. At the hospital one of his daughters succumbed to her injuries.
The funeral prayer of the deceased girl was offered at Batkhela in Malakand district. Zareef Maani was earlier shifted to Peshawar for better medical facilities, police said.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
PCB chairman approves plan to promote quality domestic cricket
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ATC sends 21 accused of Madain incident on 10 days remand16 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services in 190 emergencies last week16 minutes ago
-
CM Sindh visits Sukkur barrage, inspected repair work of gates26 minutes ago
-
Shabbir Shah terms Modi’s remarks regarding Kashmir as unrealistic26 minutes ago
-
LDA seals 7 properties26 minutes ago
-
AIOU celebrates Golden Jubilee36 minutes ago
-
Another 66 meters disconnected on gas theft36 minutes ago
-
Security tightens in Sukkur for President Zardari's visit46 minutes ago
-
Three-day `Theatre Extravaganza’ to mesmerize art enthusiasts56 minutes ago
-
Birth anniversary of famous film actor Sultan Rahi observed1 hour ago
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two1 hour ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident1 hour ago