Daulatzai inspects distribution of financial aid

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region, Javed Khan Daulatzai inspected the distribution process of financial assistance to women under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

He inspected several centers of Ehsaas Kafalat Programme in different areas of the city.

Speaking to the media, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a laudable step towards providing relief to poor and needy families by giving Rs 12,000 as financial assistance to each family.

He said that daily waged families who were living indoors due to lockdown had been receiving financial aid through Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

He said that report compiled by him about the distribution of financial assistance under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme had been dispatched to higher authorities.