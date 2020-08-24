UrduPoint.com
Daulatzai Meets Additional IGP

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

Daulatzai meets Additional IGP

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region, Javed Khan Daulatzai held a meeting with Additional Insepctor General Police for South Punjab Secretariat, Inam Ghani.

A delegation of CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region headed by the Chairman, Javed Khan Daulatzai and comprising members including Taimore Sameen Khan, Salaar Khan Advocate and Malik Munir Advocate visited the office of Additional IGP for South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur.

Daulatzai informed the Additional IGP that the Complaint Cell had been playing important role in resolution of issues and problems confronted by people. He said that establishment of South Punjab Secretariat in Bahawalpur would help in resolving all local issues.

"Now, local people will not have to visit Lahore to get their issues resolved," he said.

The Additional IGP assured Daulatzai that all complaints related to police would be resolved immediately and on priority basis.

More Stories From Pakistan

