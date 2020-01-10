UrduPoint.com
Daulatzai Seeks Removal Of Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 35 seconds ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 04:35 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Javed Khan Daulatzai, the Chairman of Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur has urged Chief Officer of Metropolitan Corporation Bahawalpur to ensure removal of encroachments from the city.

According to a press release issued here, he said that the Chief Minister Complaint Cell had received complaints regarding encroachments.

"Encroachments at government land have not only been disrupting routine traffic but also causing other problems," he said.

He said that the citizens of Bahawalpur city had lodged their complaint with the complaint cell about encroachments at Kokhha Market. "Dumping of garbage in the area of Kokha market has been damaging environment and causing pollution," he said. He emphasized the need to remove encroachments from Kokhha Market.

