Daulatzai To Be Given Gold Medal

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :Tehreek Istehkam Council Pakistan would confer award Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal upon Javed Khan Daulatzai, Chairman, Chief Minister Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region over best performance.

According to a press release issued here, Rabia Malik, the Vice Chairperson, CM Complaint Cell Bahawalpur region said that Tehreek Istehkam Council Pakistan was going to organize a ceremony in Lahore where Daulatzai would be conferred upon Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal award over best performance in connection with timely disposing of complaints which were received at CM Complaint Cell.

She said that Federal and provincial ministers had been invited to attend the ceremony. She said that Daulatzai had played a significant role in resolution of issues confronted by common people.

