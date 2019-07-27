UrduPoint.com
David Rose Responds To Shahbaz Sharif’s Claims About Earthquake Fund

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 43 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 03:55 PM

David Rose responds to Shahbaz Sharif’s claims about earthquake fund

David Rose said according to evidence already aired in a Pakistani court, the alleged thefts from the quake relief fund were in 2009 and 2011

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 27th July, 2019) Daily Mail journalist David Rose, who wrote a news story on alleged embezzlement and money laundering of former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, has clapped back at Sharif over his recent remarks.

Taking to Twitter, David Rose said according to evidence already aired in a Pakistani court, the alleged thefts from the quake relief fund were in 2009 and 2011 contrary to what Shahbaz Sharif complains.

“I’m only going to make one comment on Shahbaz Sharif’s recent statements. He complains the earthquake was in 2005, before he became CM. But according to evidence already aired in a Pakistani court, the alleged thefts from the quake relief fund were in 2009 and 2011. Refutation?” he wrote.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif said he considers embezzling earthquake fund like devouring flesh of dead.

On British newspaper report, he said the story published against him is ridiculous.

"I don't know what need was felt to have published a false story against me. Embezzling earthquake affectees funds to me is like eating flesh of the dead," he said.

"Had there been a corruption of a pie against me, even then what was the need to get a story published against me in Daily Mail. Had there been reality in case they would have brought it in Pakistan media. This was Pakistan was defamed all over the world," he added.

The Sharif family, already facing charges of corruption and money laundering, had got a serious blow from the United Kingdom with the British investigators believing that Shahbaz Sharif and his family had embezzled millions of Pounds from £500 million aid given to his government in Punjab.

According to a report published in the Daily Mail, Britain's Department for International Development (DFID) had poured £500 million of UK taxpayers' money in form of aid to Punjab during the tenure of Shahbaz Sharif as chief minister.

