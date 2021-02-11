UrduPoint.com
Dawah Academy Aima Course Participants Visit International Islamic University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:37 PM

A 24 member delegation of Aima course organized by Dawah Academy visited the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :A 24 member delegation of Aima course organized by Dawah academy visited the new campus of International Islamic University (IIU) on Thursday.

The delegation was headed by Dr. Zaheer ud din Behram, the program coordinator, while the participants included Aima hailing from Upper Kohsitan District.

The week long course has been initiated through a joint venture of Dawah Academy and Dasu Hydro Power Project administration.

The delegation was addressed by Prof. Dr. Ayaz Afsar, Vice President Academics. He said Aima are the most vital asset of Muslim society as they are the builders of nations.

He stressed upon the participants to remain updated to the contemporary changes and also remain in contact with the Academy so that dissemination of Islam's message be done in best manner.

He said Mosque is the most vital institution and such training paves the way to build society in a better way.

He told the participants about the distinctions of Islamic University in different fields and its contributions in the society.

Dr. Ayaz said IIUI is one of the leading universities of country that is producing highly qualified talented graduates duly integrated with the teachings of islam.

He said IIUI is an equal opportunity provider that is a hub of quality education without any sectarian discrimination.

The participants thanked Vice President and Dawah Academy for providing them a precious opportunity of learning.

On the occasion, Assistant Director WAPDA, Bakht Muhammad said that Dasu Hydro Power Project administration will be happy to further extended collaborations with IIUI.

