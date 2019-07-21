Dawah Academy invites applications for understanding Quran courses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :The Dawah academy of Islamic Centre, Faisal Mosque has invited applications from all age group students for getting admission in Tajweed ul Quran courses for better understanding Quran e Hakeem.

According to an official, the last date for the registration of a four month duration course would be Monday (July 22).

The interested have been asked to contact Whatsapp no 0348-5138467 for registration. The interested could also email their name, fathers name, age, address and phone number to fmic.dawah@iiu.edu.pk for registration.

Timings of Tajweed ul Quran Courses would be after Asr to Maghrib prayers on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday and second timings would be After Maghrib till Esha prayers on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

