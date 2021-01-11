Dawah Academy trainees evince keen interest in CII workings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2021 ) :A thirty member delegation of Dawah academy trainees, consisting of teachers of Chitral, visited Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) on Monday and evinced keen interest in the workings of the CII.

Dr Ikram-ul-Haq, Secretary to the Council and Dr Inamullah, Director General Research briefed the delegation on role and achievements of the Council of Islamic Ideology in the area of Islamic legislation and Islamization of society in Pakistan.

The visitors took keen interest in the presentation and a question answer session was held after the presentation.

A demonstration of using online publication of the Council was also made.