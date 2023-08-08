Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 08, 2023 | 08:14 PM

Dawar pleads for rejuvenated CoD to evolve political landscape

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Mohsin Dawar on Tuesday emphasized the significance of a revitalized Charter of Democracy (CoD) in shaping and transforming the contemporary political arena and fortifying political institutions.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Dawar also urged the need for an updated iteration of the CoD, as it was indispensable in the prevailing political scenario. There should be a collective endeavour to foster reconciliation, aimed at quelling hostility and antagonism within the political sphere, he stressed.

Referring to the actions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief, who has been found guilty in the Toshakhana case and is now facing imprisonment, Dawar said his actions could not be condoned. After his conviction he might undergo a transformative process within himself and subsequently agree to engage in dialogue (with opponents).

Irrespective of the circumstances it was now imperative to pursue dialogue as the preferred approach instead of transcending partisan politics, he added. Rather than focusing on cases such as the Iqama issue and ousting a prime minister, a more comprehensive approach to accountability should encompass individuals across the spectrum, Dawar said.

He expressed his reservations about early dissolution of the National Assembly, saying that it should complete its tenure which would be more beneficial than its dissolution.

He also voiced concerns about the potential delay in the elections in the wake of the approval of census results by the Council of Common Interests (CCI). He claimed that the population of Balochistan had increased, but it was being shown less in the census.

