Dawar Visits Miran Shah Press Club

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Dawar visits Miran Shah Press Club

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2023 ) :Chairman, National Democratic Movement (NDM) MNA Mohsin Dawar visited Press Club Miran Shah on Sunday and congratulated the newly president Safdar Dawar and president of Union of Journalists, Syed Ayub and their cabinets.

Speaking on the occasion, MNA Mohsin Dawar said that press clubs play a crucial role in creating awareness in the society and appreciated the sacrifices rendered by the journalists of Waziristan in this regard.

The Chairman NDM said that the Movement along with journalists will wage joint struggle for peace in Waziristan and other parts of the country.

He also announced the solarization of the press clubs from his own funds.

President of the press club expressed gratitude to the chairman NDM Mohsin Dawar and said that service of the operation affected Waziristan is the duty of the people of every section of life and assured that they would jointly work for peace and development in the area.

