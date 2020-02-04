UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dawat-e-Islami Delegation Calls On Chief Minister Sindh

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 09:28 PM

Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools and jails correctly for which guidance of prominent religious scholars, including Dawat-e-Islami would be required

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools and jails correctly for which guidance of prominent religious scholars, including Dawat-e-Islami would be required.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Dawat-e-Islami from Madani Markaz led by Haji Imran Attari here on Tuesday at CM House.

The other delegation members included Haji Athar Atari, Haji Amin, Haji Barkat Ali, Muhammad Qurban, Mohammad Yakoob, Mohammad Yahya and Ghulam Mahboob.

The delegation raised the issue of teaching Holy Quran to the students correctly.

The chief minister said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools, particularly in Islamiat period.

He said he had also taken strict measures to stop penetration of narcotics in educational institutions. "We have not only arrested a large number of drug smugglers and peddlers but most of them have been challaned in the courts," he added.

The delegation suggested the chief minister that Namaz arrangements should be made in all the educational institutions so that students could incline towards religion.

The Dawat-i-Islami said they were interested to run closed schools of Sindh government as English medium O-level schools.

The chief minister directed minister for education to meet with Dawat-e-Islami.

The delegation presented Tafseer books to the chief minister.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Education Murad Ali Shah Namaz All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

1 minute ago

Dubai Women Establishment announces programme for ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

16 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues set of directives inclu ..

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

16 minutes ago

Sultan Al Qasimi inspects activities of SICFAB

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.