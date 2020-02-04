Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on Chief Minister Sindh

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools and jails correctly for which guidance of prominent religious scholars, including Dawat-e-Islami would be required

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools and jails correctly for which guidance of prominent religious scholars, including Dawat-e-Islami would be required.

This he said while talking to a delegation of Dawat-e-Islami from Madani Markaz led by Haji Imran Attari here on Tuesday at CM House.

The other delegation members included Haji Athar Atari, Haji Amin, Haji Barkat Ali, Muhammad Qurban, Mohammad Yakoob, Mohammad Yahya and Ghulam Mahboob.

The delegation raised the issue of teaching Holy Quran to the students correctly.

The chief minister said his government was making efforts to teach Holy Quran in schools, particularly in Islamiat period.

He said he had also taken strict measures to stop penetration of narcotics in educational institutions. "We have not only arrested a large number of drug smugglers and peddlers but most of them have been challaned in the courts," he added.

The delegation suggested the chief minister that Namaz arrangements should be made in all the educational institutions so that students could incline towards religion.

The Dawat-i-Islami said they were interested to run closed schools of Sindh government as English medium O-level schools.

The chief minister directed minister for education to meet with Dawat-e-Islami.

The delegation presented Tafseer books to the chief minister.