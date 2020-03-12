Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on FM Qureshi

A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of religious and bilateral interest during the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of religious and bilateral interest during the meeting.

The delegation was headed by religious scholar Haji Muhammad Imran Attari.

Talking to the delegation, the foreign minister said religious scholars were playing an important role in the guidance and teaching of the people.

The delegation assured the foreign minister that all the Ulema and scholars were supporting the government in its efforts for development of the country and people.