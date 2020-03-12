UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dawat-e-Islami Delegation Calls On FM Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 07:51 PM

Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on FM Qureshi

A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of religious and bilateral interest during the meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami's Majlis-e-Shura on Thursday called on Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and discussed matters of religious and bilateral interest during the meeting.

The delegation was headed by religious scholar Haji Muhammad Imran Attari.

Talking to the delegation, the foreign minister said religious scholars were playing an important role in the guidance and teaching of the people.

The delegation assured the foreign minister that all the Ulema and scholars were supporting the government in its efforts for development of the country and people.

Related Topics

All Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Crown Prince issues decision to form Busines ..

40 minutes ago

Princess Cruises Suspends Operations Amid Global C ..

34 seconds ago

EU Foreign Policy Chief Calls for Dialogue to Solv ..

36 seconds ago

43rd session of UN Human Rights Council suspended ..

1 hour ago

US Oil Exports Increase 45% in 2019 From Previous ..

37 seconds ago

Crimean Parliament Approves Bill on Russian Consti ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.