Dawat-e-Islami delegation calls on Governor Sindh

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of Dawat-e-Islami led by Haji Imran Attari called on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail at the Governor House on Tuesday.

Bilal Ghaffar, Haji Shahid Attari, Haji Amin Attari, Yusuf Saleem Attari and Yafour Attari included the delegation, said a statement.

During the meeting, the delegation informed Governor Sindh that Dawat-e-Islami was a non-political organization which would not be part of any movement against the government.

Haji Imran Attari invited the Governor to visit Faizan-e-Medina on the occasion of 12th of Rabi-ul-Awwal, which was accepted by the Governor.

It was also agreed in the meeting that a program would also be held at the Governor House on Rabi-ul-Awwal.

The delegation lauded the policies of government and itscounter-narcotics measures.