UrduPoint.com

Dawat-e- Islami Organizes Camps To Provide Relief To Heat Wave Victims

Muhammad Irfan Published May 09, 2022 | 11:04 PM

Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief to heat wave victims

Keeping in view of the heat wave, Dawat-e-Islami's Faizan Global Foundation has set up heat stroke stabilization camps in Hyderabad and other cities of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Keeping in view of the heat wave, Dawat-e-Islami's Faizan Global Foundation has set up heat stroke stabilization camps in Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, cold drinking water and sprinkling arrangements were made for the heat stroke victims at the stabilization camps.

The statement said that Da'wah Islami Pakistan is active for the welfare of the society along with preaching of islam.

Senior citizens of Hyderabad visited heat stabilization camps and praised Dawat-e- Islami for organizing such camps to provide relief to the general public.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Heat Wave Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow hi ..

Hanif Abbasi not to spare Sheikh Rashid, follow him till death

5 minutes ago
 President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor P ..

President rejects PM's advice to remove Governor Punjab

5 minutes ago
 Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkm ..

Participants for continuous efforts to forge Turkmen-Pakistan relations

5 minutes ago
 Teacher Jill Biden embraces limelight in surprise ..

Teacher Jill Biden embraces limelight in surprise Ukraine trip

5 minutes ago
 ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relie ..

ECC direct USC to sell commodities at Ramzan relief package

10 minutes ago
 Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties wi ..

Chinese investors vows to enhance economic ties with Pakistan

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.