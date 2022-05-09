Dawat-e- Islami organizes camps to provide relief to heat wave victims

Keeping in view of the heat wave, Dawat-e-Islami's Faizan Global Foundation has set up heat stroke stabilization camps in Hyderabad and other cities of the province

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :Keeping in view of the heat wave, Dawat-e-Islami's Faizan Global Foundation has set up heat stroke stabilization camps in Hyderabad and other cities of the province.

According to a statement issued here on Monday, cold drinking water and sprinkling arrangements were made for the heat stroke victims at the stabilization camps.

The statement said that Da'wah Islami Pakistan is active for the welfare of the society along with preaching of islam.

Senior citizens of Hyderabad visited heat stabilization camps and praised Dawat-e- Islami for organizing such camps to provide relief to the general public.