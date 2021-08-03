UrduPoint.com

Dawat-e-Islami Plants Saplings In Peshawar Press Club

Umer Jamshaid 58 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 08:12 PM

Dawat-e-Islami, a religious organization of Pakistan, on Tuesday planted saplings in Peshawar Press Club as parts of its ongoing campaign of planting 2.5 million plants in the country during the current monsoon season

The plantation at PPC was organized by Media Department Lahore Region of Dawat-e-Islami, said a press release issued here.

President Peshawar Press Club, M. Riaz and General Secretary, Imran Bukhari were also present on the occasion.

It merits a mention here that Dawat-e-Islami has set a target of planting 2.5 million plants in the country during the monsoon season. The campaign has been launched with the slogan of `Sapling has to be planted and grown as Tree'.

The organization will make its members responsible for planting of saplings and taking care of it to grow as a tree.

Speaking on the occasion, President PPC, M.Riaz said planting of tree is a Sunnah of our Holy Prophet (PBUH).

He said tree plantation is also need of the hour and therefore journalist community should also take part in this national responsibility with the objective of improving environment of the country.

Riaz said through planting tree we can save the future of our coming generation and increase in green cover is also essential for protection of environment and biodiversity.

