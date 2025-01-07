Dawat-e-Islami to award certificates, Dastar-e-Fazilat to 88 Ulema, 3,465 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Dawat-e-Islami is set to host a grand ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday to award Dastar-e-Fazilat and certificates to 88 religious scholars and 3,465 students who completed Hifz, Nazirah, or Dars-e-Nizami in 2024.

The event will be hosted by Haji Muhammad Shahid Attari, the Pakistan Incharge of Dawat-e-Islami, at Faizan-e-Madina in G-11.

In 2024, a total of 72,014 students across Pakistan completed Hifz, Nazirah, Dars-e-Nizami, and specialization courses at Dawat-e-Islami’s Jamia-tul-Madina and Madrasa-tul-Madina.

This includes 54,222 students who completed Nazirah, 16,180 who completed Hifz, 1,433 who completed Dars-e-Nizami, and 179 who completed specialization courses.

The Dastar-e-Fazilat ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 9, 2025, at 8:00 PM at Faizan-e-Madina in G-11, Islamabad. The event will be hosted by Haji Muhammad Shahid Attari, the Pakistan Incharge of Dawat-e-Islami.