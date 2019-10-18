(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the organization's senior leadership assured to plant one billion trees under his Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

The delegation comprised chief of Shura Haji Imran, Muhammad Adil and Yousuf Saleemi.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the welfare activities of Dawat-e-Islami which he lauded.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to take benefit from the experiences of Dawat-e-Islami for the reformation of seminaries and the curriculum.