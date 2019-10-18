UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dawat-e-Islami To Plant A Billion Trees Under PM's Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 18th October 2019 | 11:47 PM

Dawat-e-Islami to plant a billion trees under PM's initiative

A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the organization's senior leadership assured to plant one billion trees under his Clean and Green Pakistan initiative

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :A delegation of Dawat-e-Islami Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan wherein the organization's senior leadership assured to plant one billion trees under his Clean and Green Pakistan initiative.

The delegation comprised chief of Shura Haji Imran, Muhammad Adil and Yousuf Saleemi.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nurul Haq Qadri also attended the meeting, a PM Office statement said.

The delegation apprised the prime minister of the welfare activities of Dawat-e-Islami which he lauded.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to take benefit from the experiences of Dawat-e-Islami for the reformation of seminaries and the curriculum.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister From Billion

Recent Stories

MOFAIC warns Emiratis against travel to Lebanon

1 hour ago

JUI-F not allowed to hold protest demonstration fo ..

3 minutes ago

Working out before breakfast increases health bene ..

3 minutes ago

Ebola vaccine moves closer to market licence: Euro ..

3 minutes ago

Injured Kuldeep out of final Test against South Af ..

3 minutes ago

US Ready to Expand Defense Sales, Cooperation With ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.