Dawat-i-Islami Appeals People To Donate Blood For Thalassaemia Patients

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

Dawat-i-Islami appeals people to donate blood for Thalassaemia patients

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Dawat-i-Islami Ameer, Maulana Ilyas Qadri has urged the people specially his followers to donate blood for Thalassaemia patients and extend fanancial help to them in testing times due to COVID-19.

In a statement issued here, the he said that there were about 49,000 patients of the blood related disease across the country according to health experts.

He said that it was difficult for Thalassaemia patients to pour into hospitals these days because of Cornovirsus adding that they were also facing shortage of blood donation.

He requested general public and his followers to come forward in these difficult time and donate blood for this noble cause.

Kids suffering from Thalassaemia needed blood through their lives to survive, Dawat-i-Islami chief informed and added that wealthy people should also provide ration to their families.

It will be a great help for them in lockdown, the statement concluded.

