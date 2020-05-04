Dawat-i-Islami collects 18,000 bottles for Thalassemia patients during lockdown

Dawat-i-Islam (DI) collected 18,000 bottles of blood For the patients of Thalassemia during the lockdown through erecting camps in 106 cities across the country

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Dawat-i-Islam (DI) collected 18,000 bottles of blood For the patients of Thalassemia during the lockdown through erecting camps in 106 cities across the country.

A spokesperson of DI informed APP on Monday that Ameer Dawat-i-Islami Ameer, Maulana Ilyas Qadri urged upon people specially his followers to not only donate blood for Thalassemia patients, but extend financial help to them in this testing times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Saying Labaik to the call, the followers of DI managed to collect 18,000 bottles within 20 days by erecting camps in 106 cities of the country, he stated adding that about 49,000 patients of the blood related disease suffering from it according to health experts.

He said it was difficult for Thalassemia patients to visit hospitals regularly these days because of Cornovirsus, adding, besides that donors were also reluctant to come due to which they are facing shortage of blood.

The spokesperson said from Multan City, they were able to collect 1,700 bottles in one day only.

It is imperative for a patient to get a blood injected once every month, otherwise, it could be a life threat for them,he said He added that DI gives equal importance to welfare of the people besides preaching them the right way of leading a life.

It is teaching of our religion islam that saving one's life is safeguarding the whole humanity, the spokesperson explained.

World Thalassemia Day falls on May 8 every year, he further said hoping that this year they would be able to get maximum donation on that particular day.

A healthy person can donate blood after three months according to health experts, he concluded.