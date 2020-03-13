Dawat-i-Islami to offer Namaz-i-Tooba on March 15 for relief from Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :In wake of spread of cornovirsus, Dawat-i-Islami is going to offer "Namaz-i-Tooba"(prayer for forgiveness) on March 15 which will be telecast through video link across the world.

A spokesperson for Jamat-i- Islami said n a statement issued here on Friday that the prayer will be offered in Faizan-i-Madina, Karachi led by its Ameer, Maulana Ilyas Qadri who will also offer special dua.

After Aisha prayer, recitation of the Holy and naats will be recited.

Faithfuls are requested to attend dua, he added.