Dawn Breaks On Youm-e-Tashakur With 21-gun Salute In Lahore
Faizan Hashmi Published May 16, 2025 | 09:50 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) The day dawned with 21-gun salute in the provincial capital on Friday to observe 'Youm-e-Tashakur' in a befitting manner.
Pakistan Army presented the gun salute at Lahore Garrison.The Jawans raised slogans of Allah-o-Akbar, Ya Rasool Allah (SAWW), Pak Army Zindabad and Pakistan Zindabad.
It is pertinent to mention here that 'Youm-e-Tashakur' was being observed across the country to thank the Allah Almighty for the magnificent success and victory of Pakistan against the open aggression and provocation of India.
