PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2019 ) :A large number of visitors, including locals and foreigners, on Monday thronged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion to have a glimpse of cultural and traditional handicrafts displayed at the Dawn Lifestyle Expo in Islamabad.

The visitors evinced keen interest in the tourism potential including scenic places, archaeological and heritage sites and cultural and traditional handicrafts. Visiting the KP Pavilion, the foreigners laid down their views about the traditional foods, cultural and traditional handicrafts and music in the visitors' book. They lauded the KP Tourism Department for its strenuous endeavors for promoting tourism, local culture and soft image of the province. General Manager (Admin & Properties) Sajjad Hameed and other officials were also present at the Dawn Lifestyle Expo.

The stalls established under the banner of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion displayed a variety of cultural and traditional handicrafts, wildlife, Kalash culture and costumes, foods and music of the province in order to attract more tourists to these marvelous destinations and citadel of unique culture and traditions.

The three-day Dawn Lifestyle Expo that kicked off at the Pak-China Centre, Islamabad featured a number of stalls at the venue that sell export quality material and home accessories at a reasonable discount rate.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pavilion displayed handicrafts including Swati Shawls, Kalash, embroidery, Taghar work, Bannu Royal Khaadi, stone carving, Peshawari caps and chapal, wax painting, metal work, wood carving, artwork, calligraphy, ring making, sitar making, Chitrali Patti, Gandhara Art, Drooza chappal, Sarghashay, Charsadda Khadar and chappal, maizaray work, Karawa work, Sarkha, Dandas, Parunay, pottery work, Qehwa, blacksmith work, Hazara Jisti Shawl and Moti work and cultural items and jewellry made of copper and stone from Dera Ismail Khan.

Traditional dances were performed and folk music with rabab mangay also played to entertain visitors and tourists at the expo.

The TCKP had also established a special desk to disseminate information about tourism and cultural potential of the province through brochures, posters, booklets, video documentaries and pamphlets so that the families and visitors could obtain details regarding scenic attractions and cultural diversity.

It was a great opportunity for the tourists and families to know about the KP's scenic resorts and cultural heritage at the exhibition.