ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2022 ) :Gyms and fitness centres membership has witnessed a rise in the Federal capital as there has been a tendency among the people to make resolutions with the start of every year.

The gyms owners within the city had confirmed the rise in memberships in an exclusive talk with the APP on Friday.

"We have registered 114 new gym members only in the first week of 2022 including males and females. If we compare it with the numbers of routine registration, it is quite high as no such rise was seen in the last year," said Shehbaz Warraich, owner of a gym situated at I-8 sector of Islamabad.

Another gym owner in F-10 sector of Islamabad, Ahtisham Munawar was of view that every year gym's membership saw an increase, but the registration count went down gradually in the months to come.

"Every new year gives an opportunity to fitness freaks to make new resolutions. Weight lose is among one of their priorities and our gyms having the best trainers provide them with an opportunity to look smart and fit," he maintained.

He, however, pointed out to a prevailing mindset of fleeing from the gyms with dampening of their spirit to maintain their fitness. Daily exercise and work out was not easy to continue as it demanded determination and commitment, he added.

There is another trend comes to the light as number of buyers of fitness machines also goes up in the capital city. These are the people who prefer to fulfill their health related resolutions by staying at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Sajjad Abbasi, a shopkeeper at Abpara Market of Islamabad, said there had been an increase in the people coming to buy the fitness machines and sports kits. "This is a normal phenomenon at start of every new year." Umar Zaman, a new comer at fitness centre, said he had a habit of doing new things with the start of New Year since childhood. "This year, my resolution is to make myself fit and smart."