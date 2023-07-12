Dawood Bazai visits trauma center to review health facilities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :Special Secretary Health Balochistan Dawood Bazai on Wednesday visited the trauma center Quetta to review the health facilities being extended to the injured of the Zhob incident.

On this occasion, MD Trauma Center Dr.

Arbab Kamran gave a briefing to the Special Secretary Health Balochistan about the treatment of injured of Zhob incident.

MD told special secretary that at least 4 injured of Zhob cleaning operation were brought to trauma center in Quetta.

"All available resources should be utilized for the treatment of the injured, urged Special Secretary Health.

Earlier, he met with the injured and inquired after their health. He also inspected different units and medicine store of the trauma center.